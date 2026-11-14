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FAA ground stop disrupts travelers at Flint, Detroit airports
By Ricardo Quintanilla,12 days ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) — A nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted travel across the country Friday evening, including at airports serving Mid-Michigan, before flights were allowed to resume later that night. Travelers at Flint Bishop International Airport were left waiting for answers as the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted departures...