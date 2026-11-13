undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shannon Thyme Klinger Steps Down as Chief Legal Officer of Moderna
7 days ago
Shannon Thyme Klinger left the role of Chief Legal Officer at Moderna on November 13, 2026, according to an SEC filing. Moderna entered into a transitional services and retirement agreement with Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger on November 13, 2026. She will stay with the company until her retirement on March 31, 2027, handing off her duties along the way, and will leave her officer posts on that date or earlier if the company chooses. (Source: an SEC filing.)