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Live Nation’s GC Contract: $1M Base, No Target, No Bonus
9 days ago
Live Nation Entertainment’s latest quarterly report comes with a treat for pay watchers: the full employment agreement for Da-Wai Hu, its executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. The filing gives the job the duties of a chief legal officer at a public company of its size, and the price is in plain print. Base salary is $1,000,000. The annual bonus targets up to 100% of base, half tied to the company’s adjusted operating income target and half to personal goals. Miss the company target and the bonus is zero, whatever the GC did that year.