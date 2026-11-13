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Lost Shore Surf Resort Marks Second Anniversary With 1 Million Waves
By Staff,7 days ago
When WavePoolMag visited Lost Shore Surf Resort shortly after its grand opening, an unexpected snowstorm hit Edinburgh. Despite the 4C (38F) water, we scored some great sessions at the 52-module Wavegarden Cove. That was just one in a series of content-creation trips to the Scottish wave pool by staff. In celebration of their one millionth wave, we thought it a good time to also look back at our Lost Shore-centric library of podcasts, videos and interviews that document this wave pool’s evolution and help you get the full story…