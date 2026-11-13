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Legal Department Structure: Hire Corporate, Rent Trial Lawyers
9 days ago
Sartori & Partners founder Lorenzo Sartori has a new guide on legal department structure, built on a useful count. Between May and October 2026, 772 companies hired 953 lawyers out of law firms, and the practices those lawyers came from show what companies keep inside. Corporate and M&A featured in 33.2% of the moves, against 20.7% of moves between firms. No other practice is over-represented in-house by as many points. (A lawyer can carry more than one practice, so the shares overlap.)