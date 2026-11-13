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Kelly Goodman Steps Down as General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer of ESS Tech
7 days ago
Kelly Goodman left the role of General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer at ESS Tech on November 13, 2026, according to an SEC filing. ESS Tech reported that, at the same time as the petition disclosed in its November 13, 2026 filing, it terminated all of its employees and officers without cause, including General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer Kelly Goodman. The company said the petition effectively eliminated the powers and roles of those officers. (Source: an SEC filing.)