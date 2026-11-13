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Ex-Cravath Staffer Charged With Trading Ahead Of Five Deals
9 days ago
Oliver Attinger reports for Nonbillable that a longtime Cravath employee has been charged with insider trading. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn unsealed a criminal complaint on Nov. 12 against Chetram Balli, 54, who they say had worked as a document processing specialist at a major New York law firm since about 1989. The complaint does not name the firm; Nonbillable identifies it as Cravath. Prosecutors allege he traded in the shares of five companies between April 2025 and October 2026, ahead of deal announcements that included Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, and made more than $70,000.