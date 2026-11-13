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76% Of Lawyers Fear AI Going Rogue; 25% Fear For Their Jobs
5 days ago
Bloomberg Law’s new 2026 AI in Practice report, announced in a press release this week, asked more than 1,000 attorneys how they feel about the tools they now use every day. The headline numbers: 76% are concerned about AI going rogue. And on the old question of AI replacing lawyers, 25% now fear the technology will take their own job. The report also covers the business case for legal AI, whether lawyers trust it for complex tasks, and what clients expect.