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Marie Censoplano Named Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of ITG Communications
7 days ago
Marie Censoplano was named Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of ITG Communications on November 13, 2026, according to ITG. ITG Communications, a national infrastructure services provider, hired Marie Censoplano as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary to run its legal, compliance and corporate governance work and advise on strategy. She arrives from Vyve Broadband, where she was Chief Legal Officer, Senior Vice President and Secretary, and earlier was a partner at Paul Hastings handling communications-industry deals. (Source: ITG.)