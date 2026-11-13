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Kanye West Sued by Musician Who Says He Was Locked in Wyoming High School to Write Opera
By EJ Greig,9 days ago
Kanye West is facing a lawsuit from opera performer Chase Taylor, who alleges that West’s team locked musicians in a school band room while they worked on the 2019 biblical opera, Nebuchadnezzar. Taylor claims he was subjected to harsh conditions and was pressured to complete significant musical arrangements in just four days, with inadequate provisions for food and rest. He also accuses West of failing to fulfill promises regarding compensation and credits, despite presenting the opera as a nonprofit project. Additionally, Taylor alleges that West used his compositions in commercially released music without proper compensation. He is seeking damages for fraud, false imprisonment, and unfair business practices, as well as copyright-related relief.