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CopperDog organizers open 2027 Featured Artist Contest for Copper Country students
12 days ago
CopperDog organizers are accepting entries through Dec. 31 for their 2027 Featured Artist Contest, open to students ages 13 to 19—including homeschoolers—across Houghton, Keweenaw, Baraga and Ontonagon counties. Original sled dog racing designs incorporating "CopperDog 2027" will compete to appear on the official 2027 race poster and event gear, with submissions sent to featuredartist@copperdog150.com and full rules posted on CopperDog's Facebook page. For daily U.P. news updates, visit MyUPNow.com.