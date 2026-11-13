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Robert “Bob” Chase, Sr., founder of Quabbin Timber, has died. He was 83.
9 days ago
Robert “Bob” Chase of Falmouth, Massachusetts, died on November 7, 2026. He was 83. Chase, who spent 62 years in the lumber industry, began his career at Guernsey-Westbrook and went on to MacMillan Bloedel and L.R. McCoy. In 1984, he founded Quabbin Timber. Over six decades, he earned a reputation across the industry for his integrity, his knowledge and the lasting relationships he built with customers, suppliers and colleagues. Today, Bob’s legacy lives on through Quabbin Timber.