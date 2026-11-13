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Bulgari Melds High Jewelry and Palm Beach History
10 days ago
Above: To celebrate Bulgari's new collection and boutique, guests roamed the grounds of a waterfront Palm Beach estate, designed by architect Addison Mizner. Few people shaped the look of South Florida as much as architect Addison Mizner. A pioneer of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, his Mediterranean style quickly took Palm Beach by storm in the 1920s, as he designed and built more than 50 Florida mansions and villas. And his impact still lingers, as, on Wednesday night, stars like Venus Williams and Chanel Iman spent their evening seated under the tennis pavilion at one of Mizner's famed waterfront Palm Beach estates.