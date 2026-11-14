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AEW CEO Tony Khan says hes “never gotten hung up on” who he reports to in regards to changes at Skydance, says he’s excited to collaborate with new DC Studios head Jeremy Latcham
12 days ago
AEW CEO Tony Khan said when it comes time to talk about a new TV rights deal for AEW, he will be able to talk directly to Skydance CEO David Ellison despite not reporting directly to him under the new Skydance/Paramount+ regime. This is a change from the Warner Bros. Discovery regime where Khan reported directly to WBD CEO David Zaslav.