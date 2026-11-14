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Coach Ryan Odom relying on experience as 4 returning players power No. 6 Virginia to 5-0 start
By BN Ben Nuckols Associated Press,12 days ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — When Virginia coach Ryan Odom brought back four of the top six scorers from last season's 30-win squad, he resolved to let them play. Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory and Johann Grunloh are playing heavy minutes so far, and the sixth-ranked Cavaliers relied on their experience to rally from an 11-point halftime deficit and beat Maryland 87-83 on Friday night in their first road test of the season.