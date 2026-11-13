undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Milwaukee Tool named exclusive tool partner of Be Pro Be Proud
By Ethan Duran,8 days ago
Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool has been named exclusive national partner of Be Pro Be Proud, a national nonprofit that connects high school students to technical and trade careers. Through the partnership, Milwaukee Tool products will be integrated into Be Pro Be Proud‘s mobile workshops, virtual reality simulators and students recognition events,...