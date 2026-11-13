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Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
By Leslie Clagett,7 days ago
The 2026 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas returns to 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard, where 22 of the country’s leading designers and architects have transformed the residence into a showcase of bold ideas, exceptional craftsmanship and unexpected spaces. Now in its seventh year, the event offers visitors an opportunity to discover how today’s design talents are rethinking the way we gather, entertain, retreat and recharge.