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Coverings 2027 Announces Attendee Registration, Hotel Discounts and Coverings Cares Initiative
By Carrie Whitney,3 days ago
Coverings, North America’s largest ceramic tile and natural stone trade show and conference, has opened Coverings 2027 early-bird attendee registration, special hotel rates and the impactful Coverings Cares program. The event, which will take place April 6-9, 2027, at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla., is part of Coverings’ three-year Orlando schedule, providing a familiar and much-esteemed destination for the industry across the 2027, 2028 and 2029 shows.