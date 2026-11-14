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Expert offers tips for managing stress, grief during the holiday season
By Olivia Williams,12 days ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While some may consider the holiday season the happiest time of the year, experts say that for some, it can bring feelings of loneliness, anxiety and grief. Between buying gifts, preparing meals, hosting gatherings and meeting expectations, the holidays can quickly become overwhelming. For those navigating...