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UTSA vs. North Texas football: Preview, scouting report, betting info and prediction
By Greg Luca,11 days ago
Now playing through his sixth year at UTSA, offensive lineman Luke Lapeze said the rivalry series against North Texas has produced numerous moments he'll remember forever. The first one that springs to mind is the Roadrunners' victory over the Mean Green in the Conference USA championship game at the end of the 2022 season, allowing UTSA to celebrate a second straight league title in the Alamodome. The Roadrunners punched their ticket to the matchup in part because of a 31-27 home victory over North Texas earlier in the season, as receiver D'Corian Clark hauled in a winning touchdown grab with 15 seconds to play.