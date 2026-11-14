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Rattliff drains layup with seconds left to give Wilmington University 63-62 win over Southern New Hampshire
By Jackie Quattro,12 days ago
The Wilmington University women’s basketball team opened the 2026-2027 season with a 63-62 win over the Southern New Hampshire Penman on Friday. Graduate student guard Sophia Kelly led the team in points in the win with 14. Two other Wildcats recorded double digits in the game, including freshman guard...