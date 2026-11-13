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Scouting the Fire | Looking at Charlotte FC’s First Round Opponent
By Digital PlatformsEditorial Coordinator,9 days ago
It’s been a while since Chicago Fire FC has seen this level of sustained success – 17 years to be exact. For the first time since 2005-2009, the Fire have made the playoffs in consecutive years. The Chicago Fire will try to build on their success and advance past the opening round for the first time since 2009 when they take on Charlotte FC in Round One of the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.