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Atlantic City in the New York Times
10 days ago
A November 6th New York Times real estate feature takes a closer look at Atlantic City’s growing residential market and the developers and homebuyers who are driving it. Lance Landgraf, CRDA’s Director of Planning and Development, spoke with the Times about the residential projects moving through CRDA’s land use process. The interest is real: people increasingly see Atlantic City as a place to invest.
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