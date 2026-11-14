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State Rep. Mark Hiner announces $1.2 million for Holmes and Knox counties infrastructure
12 days ago
State Representative Mark Hiner announced on behalf of the Community Development Block Grant program that Mount Vernon will receive $750,000 and the Village of Glenmont will receive $500,000 to complete critical infrastructure projects in their communities. Mount Vernon plans to use its award for neighborhood improvements on Pleasant Street. The...