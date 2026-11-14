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Homer Public Library announces December 2026 events for all ages
12 days ago
The Homer Public Library announced a schedule of events for December, offering activities for children, teens, and adults throughout the month. Story Time will be held on Wednesday, December 2 at 10:00 am for children from birth to preschool age. Miss Shaunta will lead stories, activities, and crafts during the annual Christmas party featuring a special guest. Story Time will resume on January 6, 2027.