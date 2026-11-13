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California Citrus Season Arrives Early as Kings River Packing Prepares for Strong Holiday Demand
7 days ago
On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Jesse Silva, Vice President of Sales at Kings River Packing, joined Nick Papagni to discuss California’s unusually early citrus harvest, expectations for the holiday season and the challenges of competing in an increasingly global marketplace. Silva also shared how the eighth-generation family farming operation is investing in technology, expanding organic production and working to keep California citrus competitive.
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