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Dem Rep. Smith: Need Money for Infrastructure, We Should ‘Get Rid of’ All of New Tax Cuts to Pay for Medicaid, ACA
By Ian Hanchett,12 days ago
On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said that more money is needed for infrastructure and other things, “But meanwhile, the Republicans cut taxes by $4 trillion,” and “We can’t keep borrowing to fix all of the problems that we face. So, when we restore the Medicaid cuts and restore the ACA cuts, as we should well do. I personally think we should get rid of the whole bill, including the tax cuts that were put in there.”