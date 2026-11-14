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‘F the Iranian Leadership’: Bessent Says Death Threats Prove Economic Campaign Working — Regime a ‘Cornered Animal’
By Joshua Klein,12 days ago
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a defiant message to Iran’s leadership Friday, declaring that death threats against him would not deter his efforts to economically isolate the regime but instead demonstrated that the Trump administration’s campaign was working. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Bessent confirmed that he had...