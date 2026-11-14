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Annual Turkey Trot race set for Thanksgiving
By Jay W. Bennett,12 days ago
PARKERSBURG -- The 48th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot, a 3-mile holiday run or walk, is set to take place once again on Thanksgiving morning at City Park. “The Turkey Trot is a great event to start your Thanksgiving,” admitted Sam Vincent, who is helping longtime organizer Sharon Marks out. “Not only do you get moving to start your holiday, it’s a great community event where you see people you may not visit with often. On top of the run, we appreciate our sponsors who provide us the opportunity to have coffee and hot chocolate in the morning, and door prizes after the race.