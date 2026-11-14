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Battling Volleyball Advances to GSC Championship Final
12 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It was a total team effort as the Lee volleyball team handed the University of Alabama in Huntsville its third defeat of the season (26-3) and for the first time in program history, advanced to the final round of the Gulf South Conference Volleyball Championship with a thrilling 3-2 (25-17, 13-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-17) win over the Chargers inside SportsMED Arena on Friday afternoon. The Lady Flames will face the University of Montevallo on Saturday for the championship at 1 p.m.