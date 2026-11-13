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MRP 357: Helium Shortage and the Opportunity for Mineral Owners with CEO, Tim Rynott
8 days ago
Most of us think of helium as the gas that makes balloons float and voices squeak. But it’s also essential for making computer chips, running MRI machines, and launching rockets, and the supply behind all of that is far more fragile than most people realize. A few outages can cut off a big share of the world’s helium, and prices have jumped several times over in just a few years. For mineral and royalty owners, that raises a practical question: could helium be sitting under your property, and what should you do if a company comes knocking?