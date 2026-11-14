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Travelers at Hector International Airport weighed driving during nationwide ground stop
By Bobby Falat,12 days ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Travelers at Hector International Airport in Fargo were weighing their options Friday after a nationwide ground stop disrupted flights across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop Friday night after issuing it earlier in the afternoon because of communications problems affecting...