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Castle scores season-high 32 points as Spurs stop the Warriors 123-85 for 11th straight win
By RAUL DOMINGUEZ — Associated Press,12 days ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Stephon Castle scored a season-high 32 points, Victor Wembanyama had 12 points and 12 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs won their 11th straight game, rolling past the Golden State Warriors 123-85 Friday night to remain unbeaten in NBA Cup play. Golden State's only double-figure...