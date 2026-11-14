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Op-ed: West Virginia’s 2026 election was a national model for safe, secure and accurate voting
By Kris Warner,12 days ago
The Nov. 3 General Election is now in the history books and West Virginia citizens can be proud of what they accomplished together. Once again, Mountain State voters demonstrated their commitment to self-government by participating in an election that was safe, secure, transparent, and efficiently administered from the first early vote to the final ballot count.
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