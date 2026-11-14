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FAA outage sparks questions about college football travel chaos
12 days ago
(NewsNation) — As flights resume following the nationwide FAA disruption, sports reporters Nick Faria and John Ziegler discuss with Katie Pavlich how conferences would handle game delays if teams were unable to reach their destinations. The pair also debate whether conference realignment and cross-country travel have made college football more vulnerable to transportation disruptions, with millions of dollars in television revenue at stake.