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The Crochet Lady: Hang in there with this simple holiday stocking project
By Maurita Way,12 days ago
Hello my crochet buddies. Maurita the Crochet Lady here again. This month I wrote a simple but fun holiday stocking pattern. I made it using two strands of worsted weight yarn and N size hook. It can be made using single strand of yarn and whatever size hook you choose. H size is my normal go to size. The cuff is optional but I think it adds a jester type look. To make the stripes, I chose to loosely CH2 with secondary color then SL ST to be in the correct spot to start the next row INSTEAD of cutting yarn each time. I also pull the loop up from the hook to tie a temporary slip knot or fasten with stitch marker so no stitches of color put on 'hold' come undone while working the second color.