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U.S. Defeats Denmark, 14-0, In Women’s Worlds Quarterfinal
By USA Hockey,11 days ago
Team USA advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s World Championship and will take on Finland this Sunday (Nov. 15) at 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. ET) live on NHL Network. “Our team is playing great hockey, and we showed up in a big way today,” said John Wroblewski (Neenah, Wis.), head coach of the 2026 U.S. Women’s National Team. “We will take the lessons we learned today into the next round, and we are excited for our test against Finland.”