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D.C. shooting suspect a Parkersburg High School graduate
By StaffWire Reports,12 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A doctor who shot five people and then himself Thursday in the nation’s capital was a 1989 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Matt Lambert, 55, fatally shot himself while holed up in his apartment, where he had been speaking by phone with police negotiators, said Jeffery Carroll, interim chief with the Metropolitan Police Department.