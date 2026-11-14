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Rebecca Jean Blouir Freeland
By Editorials,12 days ago
Jean, a lifelong resident of Marietta, was born June 25, 1927, to Daniel E. Blouir and Nancy L. West. She passed away at home after a brief illness on November 5th, surrounded with love by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Ray L. Freeland, Jr. whom she married April 2, 1942. She is survived by her son, Daniel R. Freeland (Sandra Phelps) of Fayetteville, TN, her daughter, Brenda Lisk, of Waterford. Preceding her in death were two sons, Wayne Russel and Richard Gale Freeland. The couple also brought up in their home Generation 3, a grandson Martin D. Gibbs Sr. Local granddaughters are Ami Rebecca Lisk and Heather H. Lisk. Generation 4, great grandchildren for which she was honorary mother and legal guardian, Wendy D. Carpenter (Matthew Carpenter) and Martin D. Gibbs Jr. A great granddaughter, Loretta Hagar Carpenter of Parkersburg (Luke Carpenter). Local Generation 5, are Nathan Carpenter, Mariah Carpenter and Tyson Carpenter (Harmony Hughes) and their babies, Generation 6, Luka and Alanah Jean Carpenter. Also surviving is her baby sister, Verna Blouir Fox of Cleveland and her family. Many more grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins of each generation. Via Freeland, Blouir, Belleville and Covey families. Per her wishes she was cremated with no viewing. A celebration of life service will be announced. Find her on Facebook, her hobby. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Unitarian Universal Society, 232 Third St., Marietta, OH. 45750. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.