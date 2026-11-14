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Editor’s Notes: On the far side of the digital divide
By Christina Myer,12 days ago
Did Wednesday's Optimum internet outage leave you scrambling or maybe a little lost? How about the Microsoft outage Thursday? Here in the newsroom, the realization that our internet access was down ... and staying down ... turned into something resembling that scene from season three of "Community" where Troy returns from picking up pizza to find a room full of chaos.