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Revenue: Nelson’s cautious approach is warranted
By Editorials,12 days ago
Families across West Virginia could tell state lawmakers they'd better be cautious about their financial decisions and the budgeting process in the upcoming regular legislative session, but it was encouraging to hear Department of Revenue Secretary Eric Nelson urge such caution to members of the Joint Standing Committee on Finance during this week's legislative interim meetings.