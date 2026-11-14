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Pirates use running game, defense to rout Apaches
By Len Hayward,12 days ago
BEEVILLE, Texas — Combine a punishing running game with a defense determined to make things miserable for an opponent, and it will produce wins, especially in the playoffs. Rockport-Fulton’s defense helped change the momentum early against Gonzales, and then the Pirates’ running game made sure to impose its will in an impressive 48-7 victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13.