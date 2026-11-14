undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Prime Medical Evaluators Proudly Recognizes Dr. Manuel Urteaga, D.C., for His Leadership, Community Service, and Commitment to Higher Education
12 days ago
Los Angeles, CA, United States – November 13, 2026 — Prime Medical Evaluators is pleased to recognize Dr. Manuel Urteaga, D.C., a Doctor of Chiropractic, college professor, small business owner, and candidate for the Rio Hondo Community College District Board of Trustees, Area 3, in the November 3, 2026 election.