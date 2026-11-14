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Snow Sports Roundup: 11/13
By Brad James,12 days ago
YUMA, Ariz.-Amari Davis netted 18 points on 8/13 from the floor and the Snow Badgers overpowered Eastern Arizona 102-89 at the Region 1/Region 18 Challenge Friday at The House on the campus of Arizona Western College. Moroni Seely-Roberts netted 18 points and 7 rebounds on 6/8 from the floor and 2/3 behind the arc in the loss for the Gila Monsters. The Badgers will continue their participation in the challenge Saturday at 3:00 pm against the host Matadors.