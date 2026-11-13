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Bitcoin Heads for a Sixth Weekly Loss at a 12-Week Low as the Anthropic IPO and a Fed Hike Loom
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,11 days ago
Bitcoin was trading near $68,205 on Coinbase at about 21:50 UTC on Friday, down 4.6% over 24 hours and on course for a sixth consecutive weekly decline, after touching $67,555, its lowest price since August 19. The slide has been blamed on three things at once: a stronger dollar and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase on December 9, a sell-off in technology stocks after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's resignation, and the coming Anthropic share sale, which some analysts say is drawing money away from risk assets. Fear and Greed sat at 20, "Extreme Fear".