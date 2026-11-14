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Dash Cellular Repair Delivers Fast, 45-Minute Cell Phone, Computer, and Console Repair Across the Oklahoma City Metro
12 days ago
With four convenient storefronts in South OKC, Northwest OKC, Edmond, and Del City, the locally owned repair center provides walk-in diagnostics, screen replacements, and micro-soldering backed by a price-match guarantee. OKLAHOMA CITY, United States — November 13, 2026 — Dash Cellular Repair, a premier electronics and mobile device repair provider...