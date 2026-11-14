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Prime Medical Evaluators Welcomes Dr. Steven Wang, M.D., M.P.H., A Board-Certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Pain Medicine, to Its Distinguished Panel of Physicians.
12 days ago
Los Angeles, CA, United States – November 13, 2026 – Prime Medical Evaluators is proud to announce the addition of Steven Wang, M.D., M.P.H., a Board-Certified specialist in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) and Pain Medicine, to its distinguished panel of physicians. With advanced fellowship training in interventional spine and sports medicine, extensive experience treating musculoskeletal injuries, and a multidisciplinary background in rehabilitation and pain management, Dr. Wang further strengthens Prime Medical Evaluators' commitment to providing objective, comprehensive, and defensible Qualified Medical Evaluations throughout California.