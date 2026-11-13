undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cynthia Nan Perry – Jan. 6, 1957 – Sept. 18, 2026
By Obituary,9 days ago
Cynthia Nan Perry, lovingly known as Cindy, was born on Jan. 6, 1957, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Dewey and Anne Smith. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sept. 18, 2026, in Arlington. Cindy moved to Arlington with her family as a child and graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1975. One of her most cherished high school memories was being named Homecoming Queen. In 1983, she married Scott Perry. Together, they shared 43 meaningful years of marriage, centered on family, faith, and countless treasured memories. Throughout her life, Cindy worked in several roles, beginning at Monnig’s Department Store, followed by Colgate-Palmolive, and later Six Flags Over Texas. She also took great pride in volunteering at Hill Elementary, where she supported staff, attended school events, and dedicated her time to helping students and contributing to the school community. Above all else, Cindy’s greatest joy was her family. Being a mother and grandmother was her most treasured role. As “Nana,” she adored her grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them, whether planning family vacations, playing board games, attending Texas Rangers games, or celebrating their milestones and accomplishments. Her children and grandchildren always knew they could count on her unwavering love, encouragement, and support.