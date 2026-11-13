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Firefight Update for Halo: Campaign Evolved Set to Bring 4-Player PvE
By Shouvik Bose,7 days ago
A fan-favorite mode from Halo: Infinite is set to make it’s way to this year’s Halo: Campaign Evolved via the upcoming free Firefight update which will add a four-player PvE mode into the game. The modernized remake of the iconic Halo: Combat Evolved didn’t receive the kind of acclaim and response the developers had hoped for but the new mode could potentially inject a whole new lease of life into Campaign Evolved and extend it’s overall playability in exciting ways.