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Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri receives USC Dornsife’s 2026 Chowdhury Prize in Literature
By USC Dornsife News,11 days ago
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri has spent her career exploring questions of identity, language and belonging. But after establishing herself as one of America’s most acclaimed fiction writers, she embarked on an unexpected literary journey: learning to write in Italian. Now, Lahiri is the recipient of the 2026 Chowdhury...